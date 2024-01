Alcala agreed to a one-year, $790K deal with the Twins on Thursday that includes a $1.5 million club option for 2025, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Alcala gets a $55,000 buyout if the Twins decline the 2025 option. The 28-year-old righty has sat around 95 mph with his fastball over the past two seasons after previously sitting around 97 mph in 2020 and 2021. He has been limited by injuries the past two seasons and will likely work in low-leverage situations initially in 2024.