Alcala (elbow) threw from 60 feet and 90 feet on Friday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I didn't feel quite where I wanted to be, but we're progressing and that's what matters. We're moving forward, so hopefully soon I'll get back," he said.

Alcala said he felt pain in his elbow when throwing a fastball Sunday, but said the pain was 20 on a 100 scale. That sounds encouraging that this isn't a major injury, but there's still no timetable for his return.