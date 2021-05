Alcala threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout in Friday's win over Kansas City to lower his ERA to 3.60.

Alcala has a strong 11:1 K:BB ratio in 10 innings, albeit with three home runs allowed, but hasn't been used in many high-leverage spots. With Alex Colome falling out of favor to finish games, it's possible Alcala could enter the mix in the near future as the Twins are not usually committed to a single closer.