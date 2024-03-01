Alcala may begin the season in the minors since he has minor league options available after the Twins added several veterans to the bullpen, MLB.com reports. Alcala has thrown two scoreless innings with a strikeout and walk this spring while reaching a 96-97-mph range with his fastball.

Alcala is fully healthy after struggling with injuries the past two seasons. He threw just 17.1 innings last season with an ugly 6.23 ERA and missed more than four months with a stress fracture in his right forearm. He threw just 2.1 innings in 2022 due to an elbow injury that required season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery. He features a plus fastball but control as been a recent problem (5.2 BB/9 last season). He'll likely need to prove himself at Triple-A before becoming a part of the bullpen mix in the majors this summer.