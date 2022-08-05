Alcala underwent elbow surgery Wednesday and will not pitch again in 2022, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Alcala was placed on the injured list April 12 and attempted to return to the bullpen multiple times since. However, he had arthroscopic debridement surgery to end his campaign after just 2.1 innings. Alcala is expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
