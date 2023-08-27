Alcala (forearm) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Alcala is slated to face off against rehabbing teammates Byron Buxton (hamstring) and Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) on Tuesday for the first of what's expected to be two live sessions this week for the right-hander. The 28-year-old was placed on the injured list May 16 with a radial stress fracture of his right forearm and is expected to complete three live batting practice sessions within the next 10 days before the Twins feel comfortable sending him out on a rehab assignment, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.