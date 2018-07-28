Alcala was traded to the Twins from Houston along with Gilberto Celstino in exchange for Ryan Pressly on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Alcala has posted a 3.54 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 37:17 K:BB over 40 innings this season at Double-A Corpus Christi, so there's still some work to be done before he's ready to surface in the big leagues. The Twins will hope to develop this young arm within the next few years, as he was rated Houston's No. 8 prospect.