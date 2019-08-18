Alcala will be promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alcala carries a 5.97 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP with Double-A Pensacola this year, but he's settled down recently, amassing a 2.00 ERA in nine innings over his last five appearances. The 24-year-old will get his first chance to pitch in Triple-A in his career.