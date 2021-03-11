Alcala threw a scoreless inning in Wednesday's spring training game and reached 99 mph with his fastball, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Alcala has give up one run with three strikeouts and three walks in three innings this spring.

Alcala had a 2.63 ERA with a 30% strikeout rate and respectable 8.9% walk rate last season with a fastball that topped out at 100.7 mph. He could have some growing pains as before last season he had just 9.1 innings above the Double-A level. but he looks set to have a prominent role among Minnesota's setup corps.