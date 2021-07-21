Alcala (1-3) allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out a batter over a third of an inning as he took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

Things started off well for Alcala after striking out the first batter he faced but went south quickly after that. He walked the next two batters he faced before Andrew Vaughn delivered an RBI single to tie the game up 5-5 in the eighth. Alcala was relieved of his duties by Hansel Robles, who also struck out the first batter he faced but then went on two allow four runs, two of which were charged to Alcala. The 25-year-old has not had some of his best stuff lately, as he has three losses and a 14.29 ERA over his last 5.2 innings pitched.