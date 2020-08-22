Alcala gave up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Royals. He struck out a career-high six.

Brought on with nobody out and runners on first and second after Jake Odorizzi (abdomen) was struck by an Alex Gordon line drive and had to leave the game, Alcala did allow an inherited runner to score on a bases-loaded walk before striking out Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier to snuff out the threat, and the rookie right-hander dominated after that, topping out at 99.4 mph with his fastball as he threw an efficient 41 pitches (26 strikes). Alcala has been a vital part of the Twins' bullpen since being added to the roster at the beginning of the month, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 12 innings over six appearances.