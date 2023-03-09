Alcala threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Wednesday's spring training win over Toronto. He reached 96.3 mph with his fastball.

After a rocky spring debut (two earned runs on two hits with a walk and no strikeouts over one inning), Alcala has improved. He has a 4.50 ERA with a 7:2 K:BB in 4 innings this spring. Alcala underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery on his elbow in August, so a slow start to the spring isn't surprising. He's expected to be a key setup man and could figure in the mix for saves with the Twins possibly using a committee approach.