Alcala threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring training loss to Toronto to lower his spring ERA to 2.35. He's averaging 95.4 mph average on tracked fastballs this spring, MLB.com reports.

After giving up two runs in his first appearance, he's thrown six scoreless innings. He has 11 strikeouts, three walks and just three hits allowed in 7.2 innings. Alcala underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery on his elbow in August, but looks back to full strength this spring. He's expected to be a key setup man and could figure in the mix for saves with the Twins possibly using a committee approach.