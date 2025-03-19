Alcala looks set to make the major league bullpen, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. He's thrown nine scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB ratio this spring.

With Alcala's performance last season, his roster status shouldn't really be in question, but the Twins curiously sent him to the minors several times last year. Alcala has outstanding velocity with a 97.9 average mph fastball, reaching a career-high 101.2 mph last summer. His strikeout rates haven't been as overpowering (8.95 K/9 last season) as he's struggled to get hitters to chase (just 19th percentile Chase% per Baseball Savant), but he limits hard hits (91st percentile Hard-Hit rate per Baseball Savant). He should be in the setup mix again this season if he can stay healthy and could be a good source of holds.