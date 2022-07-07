Alcala (elbow) remains in a holding pattern and hasn't made progress after being shut down June 1 again with tightness in his pitching elbow, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Alcala is set to throw again or has been shut down for an extended period. Either way, it doesn't sound like he has a chance to return any time soon. Alcala has been on the injured list since April 12 with right elbow inflammation. He made a rehab appearance June 1 but was later shut down again with tightness in his pitching elbow.