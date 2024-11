The Twins exercised Alcala's $1.5 million club option for 2025, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Alcala spent some time in the minors in 2024 but pitched well over 58.1 innings with the Twins, posting a 3.24 ERA and 58:20 K:BB over 58.1 frames. He'll be used in middle relief in 2025.