Twins' Jorge Alcala: Optioned to Triple-A
Alcala was optioned Friday to Triple-A St. Paul, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Alcala had surrendered six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and five walks through 10 innings of relief this season. Simeon Woods-Richardson will join the Twins in a corresponding roster move.
