Alcala gave up two earned runs on two hits with a walk and no strikeouts in his spring debut Saturday against Tampa Bay.

It was Alcala's first competitive game since June as he struggled with injuries last season. Alcala went on the injured list in mid-April with a sore right elbow. He experienced a setback when trying to return in June, and then underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery on his elbow in August. He had a rough spring debut, but he's likely rusty with the long layoff. More importantly, he's looked healthy early in spring. If he can work out the kinks, he's expected to be a key setup man and could figure in the mix for saves with the Twins possibly using a committee approach.