Twins' Jorge Alcala: Sent to minors
Alcala was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Alcala made his big-league debut late last season but only recorded five outs. He could push to return at some point this season, but it's hardly surprising to see that he won't break camp in the big leagues given that he's thrown just 9.1 total innings above the Double-A level.
