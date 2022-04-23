Alcala (elbow) was transferred to 60-day injured list Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
A sleeper pick for saves this spring, Alcala won't be earning any until mid-June at the absolute earliest. He hit the injured list with right elbow inflammation after just his second appearance this season, and while he resumed throwing just four days later, he was shut down again shortly after that with his elbow still not feeling right. He'll now get an extended period to rest, as he'll miss seven more weeks at a minimum and could even be out for longer than that. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Twins to select Jose Godoy's contract.