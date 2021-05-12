Alcala gave up two runs in an inning of work in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox. He gave up two hits, including a two-run home run, and a walk without a strikeout.

Alcala had been one of the better pitchers in the Minnesota bullpen but hadn't been used much in high-leverage spots. He came into a tie game in the sixth inning and promptly gave up a walk and two-run home run and raised his ERA to 4.05 ERA. Given the struggles of Minnesota's bullpen there was a chance he could figure into the mix of finishing games, but that notion likely took a setback Tuesday.