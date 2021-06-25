Alcala (1-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland.

Alcala came on in the eighth inning of a 1-1 tie and gave up two singles and an intentional walk before giving way to Taylor Rogers with one out. Rogers immediately allowed all three inherited runners to score on an Eddie Rosario single and a Bobby Bradley groundout. The 25-year-old Alcala saw his ERA balloon to 4.40 on the year, but he still owns a superb 0.95 WHIP across 30.2 innings of relief work.