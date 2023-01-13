Lopez agreed to a one-year, $3.525 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lopez had a 1.68 ERA with 19 saves for the Orioles last year before being dealt to the Twins at the trade deadline, but he labored after the trade with a 4.37 ERA. The 29-year-old still received a nice raise for his second season of arbitration eligibility in 2023, but his role is a bit in flux entering spring training after he failed to make a strong first impression with his new team.