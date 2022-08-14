Lopez allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Lopez had a two-run lead to protect in the ninth inning, but he couldn't close it out. Magneuris Sierra hit a two-run, two-out triple to tie the game, though he was thrown out trying to turn it into an inside-the-park home run. That was enough to drop Lopez to 1-for-3 in save chances with the Twins since joining them at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old is 20-for-25 in saves overall when accounting for his time with the Orioles. He's added a 2.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 58:19 K:BB through 53.1 innings. There's been no indication that he's at risk of losing the closer role, but he'll need to steady things soon to avoid slipping into a committee.