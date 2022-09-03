Lopez (4-7) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing a run on two hits and a hit batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Lopez got one out with no trouble, but allowed the next three batters aboard to load the bases. Jose Abreu then hit into a fielder's choice -- after a review ruled he wasn't hit by a pitch -- to tag Lopez with the loss. The 29-year-old reliever has gone 4-for-6 with a loss and four runs allowed in 11.2 innings as the Twins' closer after he was traded from the Orioles at the deadline. For the year, he owns a 1.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 63:21 K:BB with 23 saves in 29 chances.