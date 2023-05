Lopez allowed three runs on three hits, including a two-run home run, without retiring a batter in Saturday's 9-7 victory over the Blue Jays.

Lopez had a strong start to the season with 12 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk before May. Since May 2, Lopez has struggled with two losses, three blown saves and an 8.10 ERA in 10 innings. The Twins may need to move him to lower-leverage work until he gets back on track.