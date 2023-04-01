Lopez hurled a scoreless inning with a strikeout while picking up a save Saturday against the Royals.
Lopez worked in the seventh inning in the opener, but the right-hander was tasked with picking up the save for Saturday's affair. He needed just eight pitches to get through the lineup -- six of those for strikes -- and looked like the pitcher that made him such a solid option for the first half of the 2022 campaign with Baltimore. Jhoan Duran is going to get his save chances as well, so this will be a difficult situation for fantasy players at least to begin 2023.