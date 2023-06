Lopez allowed two runs on two hits and one walk and didn't record an out Wednesday against the Astros.

Lopez's recent struggles continue as he had a 9.00 ERA (11 ER in 11 IP) with a 9:7 K:BB ratio and three hit batters in May. The Twins used him in a low-leverage spot in a blowout to try and get him right and he still struggled. Lopez may be relegated to the bottom of the bullpen until he shows signs of progress.