Lopez picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Royals. He allowed zero runs on two hits and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Lopez worked around a leadoff double in the ninth inning to convert his 21st save of the season. The scoreless effort was a welcome sight given that he had two blown saves in his previous four appearances. Despite looking shaky recently, Lopez's strong performance on the season is supported by his 90th percentile xSLG and 88th percentile xBA. He should continue recording saves for Rocco Baldelli's squad.