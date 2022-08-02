The Twins acquired Lopez from the Orioles on Tuesday in exchange for left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas and right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Since dealing Taylor Rogers to the Padres prior to Opening Day, the Twins have taken a committee approach to the closer, but Lopez should step in as the team's clear-cut preferred option in save situations. A first-time All-Star this season, the right-handed Lopez turned in a 1.68 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB in 48.1 innings while converting 19 of his 23 save opportunities. With Lopez now in Minnesota, Felix Bautista becomes the top in-house option to take over as the Orioles' closer.