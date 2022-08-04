Lopez didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to record the save Wednesday against the Tigers.

Lopez wasted no time showcasing why the Twins chose to acquire him prior to the trade deadline, as he needed only seven pitches to record his 20th save of the season. Though Minnesota has used a committee to close out games for most of the season, Lopez should be in line to pick up the vast majority of chances moving forward. He has been excellent in the role, maintaining a 1.64 ERA and 55:17 K:BB across 49.1 frames on the season.