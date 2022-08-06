Lopez allowed a run on three hits in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Lopez allowed three singles, the last two of which came with two outs and allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game at 5-5. He's now 1-for-2 in save chances with the Twins, and Friday's mistake was his fifth blown save of the season. The right-hander has posted a 1.79 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB across 50.1 innings while adding 20 saves and a 4-6 record. Lopez's track record this year should give him some leeway, while Michael Fulmer or Jhoan Duran figure to pick up save chances if he needs a day off or enters a slump.