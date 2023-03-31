Lopez did not allow a run or hit while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Thursday's win against the Royals to record his first hold.

It was notable that Lopez was used in the seventh inning with Griffin Jax in the eighth and Jhoan Duran for the save in the ninth. Manager Rocco Baldelli has managed his bullpen without regard for the save statistic in the past, but Thursday's game looked like a textbook use of Duran as the closer. Still, Duran may be used earlier in the game in high-leverage spots and not on multiple days, so Lopez could still be a factor for saves. However, after one game Lopez's prospects for saves may not look as good as previously thought.