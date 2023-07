Minnesota activated Polanco (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Polanco will be back in action with the Twins on Friday night against the Royals after batting .333/.448/.500 over 29 plate appearances on his seven-game minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. The 30-year-old infielder has battled multiple leg injuries this season, but he typically produces solid offensive numbers when his health cooperates.