Polanco went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

He's been on fire to close out the campaign, collecting multiple hits in four of the last six games to boost his September slash line to .318/.364/.473. Polanco now has a career-high .778 OPS in 76 games this season, and the 25-year-old will head into the spring locked in as the Twins' starting shortstop.