Polanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI on Wednesday against the White Sox.

Polanco went yard in the fifth and seventh innings to bring his homer total on the season to 12. He's been on a power surge since returning from a back injury June 28, smacking five home runs across his last eight starts. Polanco owns a .338 wOBA and 122 wRC+ across 286 plate appearances on the season.