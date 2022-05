Polanco went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a minor ankle issue, Polanco got the Twins on the board by taking Brad Keller deep in the first inning. The infielder is slashing .237/.335/.385 on the year with five homers, two steals, 20 runs and 26 RBI through 42 games.