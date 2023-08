Polanco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Polanco had gone seven games without an extra-base hit, batting .273 (6-for-22) with three RBI in that span. The infielder continues to move around between second base, third base and designated hitter as the Twins find at-bats for Edouard Julien. Polanco is hitting a middling .250 with a .766 OPS, nine homers, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored and three stolen bases through 56 contests this year.