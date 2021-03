Polanco left Tuesday's game against the Pirates with left adductor tightness and is considered day-to-day, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The adductor is a muscle by the groin/thigh area, and if the tightness turns out to be a strain, Polanco's status for Opening Day would be in doubt. For now it sounds like a day-to-day issue, however. His injury opens up more playing time for Luis Arraez in the short term.