Polanco will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with lower-back tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 28-year-old hasn't seen the field since Sunday due to the injury, so the Twins have opted to put him on the shelf to recover for at least the next week. Polanco underwent an MRI this week which didn't show any major concerns, though he could be back after the 10-day minimum. Alex Kirilloff will join big club in a corresponding move, though it's likely Luis Arraez who will fill in at second base.