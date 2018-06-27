Twins' Jorge Polanco: HIts home run in in rehab game
Polanco is 2-for-6 with a home run in his first two rehab games for High-A Fort Myers. He could be activated from his 80-game steroid suspension as soon as July 2, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Polanco's rehab assignment started later than expected due to a finger injury, so the Twins may place him on the DL when his suspension ends and keep him in the minors longer than July 2. However, the Twins haven't made their plans clear and a good showing a Low-A could convince Minnesota to activate him right away.
