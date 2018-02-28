Polanco is slated to enter the upcoming season as Minnesota's starting shortstop after his strong finish to the 2017 campaign, Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune reports.

Polanco had a rocky showing during the 2017 season. His inconsistent performances led to him being withheld from the starting lineup for eight of Minnesota's 10 games at the latter end of July. However, he was stellar upon his return. Over his next 55 games, Polanco hit .316/.377/.553 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. While there have been concerns about his defensive abilities, Polanco's dazzling performance to end the past campaign seems to have deemed him deserving of starting at shortstop once Opening Day arrives.