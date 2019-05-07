Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers as part of three-hit day
Polanco went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double, walk and two runs Monday in the Twins' 8-0 win over the Blue Jays.
After going 0-for-12 over the weekend against the Yankees, Polanco bounced back in swift fashion as the Twins continued their road trip in Toronto. The shortstop is slashing .317/.388/.610 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 20 runs in 32 games but has yet to notch a stolen base.
