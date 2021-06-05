Polanco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 14-5 loss to the Royals.

Polanco's home run didn't mean much in terms of the score as the Twins were already down 13-1 but he did post a second straight multi-hit game and has hits in six of his last eight contests. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing .243/.318/.418 with six homers, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored and three stolen bases to go along with a 20:37 BB:K. He has not been hitting the ball as well in comparison to recent years but owns a 9.6 percent walk rate which is on pace to be the highest he's had in a full season since entering the league in 2014.