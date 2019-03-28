Polanco (arm) will start at shortstop and bat second Thursday in the Twins' season opener against the Indians, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco dealt with arm fatigue in the latter stages of camp but will get the green light to enter the Opening Day lineup after experiencing no setbacks coming out of a minor-league game Tuesday. It's possible the Twins may give him an extra off-day or two early in the season for precautionary reasons, but the 25-year-old should still be expected to handle the overwhelming share of starts at shortstop.