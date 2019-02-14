Twins' Jorge Polanco: Inks five-year extension with Twins
Polanco agreed to a five-year, $25.75 million extension with the Twins on Thursday that includes two option years, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old had a decent season after he served an 80-game suspension, slashing .288/.345/.427 with six homers and seven stolen bases. With youth on his side and good production at the plate, the Twins decided to lock Polanco up for all of his arbitration years and potentially his first three years of free agency. As if it wasn't clear before the extension, Polanco is being considered the Twins' shortstop of the future and will look to expand upon the production from his first full seasons in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...