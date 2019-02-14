Polanco agreed to a five-year, $25.75 million extension with the Twins on Thursday that includes two option years, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old had a decent season after he served an 80-game suspension, slashing .288/.345/.427 with six homers and seven stolen bases. With youth on his side and good production at the plate, the Twins decided to lock Polanco up for all of his arbitration years and potentially his first three years of free agency. As if it wasn't clear before the extension, Polanco is being considered the Twins' shortstop of the future and will look to expand upon the production from his first full seasons in the majors.