Polanco (knee) could begin the season on the injured list after feeling "normal soreness" a couple of times after taking batting practice this spring, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Jorge has looked good in live BP, swinging the bat," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "There has been no setback. We're just running out of days."

Twins management had been saying Polanco was on track for Opening Day even a week ago, but it sounds like his progress has stalled and its worrisome that it could be a setback. Polanco missed the final month of last season with a knee injury. He's been doing back-field work, but has not played in a game. He may need several weeks of extended spring training before he's ready to play in the Twins lineup.