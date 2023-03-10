Polanco has yet to play in any Grapefruit League games for the Twins this spring, but that's not due to his health, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Polanco missed the final month of last season with a knee injury, so his absence this spring might seem red flag-worthy. However, Gleeman writes that the infielder is "healthy and doing ample, daily behind-the-scenes work," so there doesn't appear to be any cause for concern. Polanco will see some Grapefruit League action eventually and is expected to be ready to roll for Opening Day.