Polanco (back) is unlikely to return from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It could be longer than 10 days. I think it's just fair to leave it at that," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Polanco has not started full baseball activities, so he could be out awhile since he'll likely need a rehab assignment before returning. Polanco underwent an MRI which didn't show any major concerns, but it's not a good sign that he's not fully working out yet.