Twins' Jorge Polanco: Not in Monday's lineup
Jun 13, 2022
Polanco isn't starting Monday against Seattle.
Polanco will get a rare day off after he went 5-for-16 with a double, three runs, two RBI, four walks and four strikeouts over the last five games. Luis Arraez is shifting to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
